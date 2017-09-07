Lorry crash at busy roundabout in Northampton is causing traffic delays

A main road into Northampton is blocked following a crash between two lorries on one the busiest roundabouts in the town.

Rush hour traffic is virtually at a standstill after the collision on the A43 Talavera Way northbound, at the approach to the Round Spinney roundabout.

Lane one of the A43 approach is blocked as the vehicles are recovered.

One lorry has been removed from the incident, but police are still on the scene.

Delays of 20 minutes and more are currently being reported.