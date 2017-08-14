Lorry blaze saw Northamptonshire truckstop evacuated while drivers slept in their cabs

Dozens of sleeping lorry drivers had to be evacuated and Northampton residents were told to keep their windows shut after a truck stop blaze this morning.

More than 20 firefighters have been tackling flames at the Red Lion truckstop off the A4500 since 4am this morning.

A lorry caught fire at the A4500 truckstop at around 4am this morning.

A stationary lorry, which was loaded with car tyres, was discovered ablaze by a security guard.

The driver was asleep in the cab at the time of the incident but was woken by the site employee.

The fire destroyed three lorries but is now under control, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue says.

A fire service spokesman said the smoke, which could be seen billowing into the skies from across Northampton, had initially caused problems.

Red Lion is set to remain open today while firefighters dampen the flames.

He said: "At the height of the fire, residents in the Harpole area were warned to keep their windows and doors closed because of the large plume.

"We've got it under control now, so that advice is not in place any longer."

At just before 9am, the number of crews was due to be scaled back to just one.