Lorry and car collision on M1 in Northamptonshire leaves motorway at a standstill

Delays of up to an hour and 20 minutes are still being felt on the M1 in Northamptonshire after a collision between a lorry and a car.

Severe delays of 86 minutes are being felt after the central reservation was damaged by junction 16 of the M1 northbound at around 4am this morning.

Recovery is still underway and queues are being experienced on the southbound side of the motorway also.

Earlier this morning Highways England reported that a lorry was left "up the embankment" following the collision.

More details to follow.

