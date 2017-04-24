Lord Spencer and rugby players on hand for opening of new Northampton charity shop

A Northampton charity shop received a royal opening with help from two Northampton Saints players.

The new shop, attached to the Spectrum Northants centre, in Berrywood Road, Duston, had its ribbon cut yesterday (April 24) by the Lord Spencer.

Lord Spencer cuts the ribbon.

Saints players Tom Stephenson and Stephen Myler, as well as the mayor of Northamptonm Councillor Christopher Malpas, were also on hand to promote the special education centre.

Lord Spencer said: "Mental health care and support is a very important aspect of any community.

"When I see this centre supporting an area's most vulnerable people it gives me hope these sorts of services can spread to everywhere else in the country."

Spectrum Northants provides support to people with mental health issues and learning difficulties.

It is hoped service users at the centre can work in the shop to get real retail experience, and proceeds from sales will go back into funding the centre.

A service user said: "I like coming here. It's a good place to make friends and learn new skills. There's lots to do."

Chairman of Spectrum Northants Nick Mabey said: "It's very rewarding to see the shop open today. It's wonderful to have something our users can get involved in.

"It's been great to have Lord Spencer and the Saints players come to show their support for our cause."