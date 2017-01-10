Long queues as A14 is shut at M1 junction

The A14 is currently closed at the junction with the M1 after an HGV overturned.

There are long queues on the eastbound carriageway, and drivers are being urged to follow diversions to avoid the area.

The A14 is closed eastbound between the M1 junction (the Catthorpe interchange) and Junction 1 (Cold Ashby).

Traffic on the M1 southbound are unable to join the A14 at Junction 19, and drivers are being advised to exit the M1 at Junction 15 instead.

There drivers can join the A45 northbound towards Northampton, where they can rejoin the A14 at the Thrapston junction.

Traffic on the M6 southbound are also being advised to join the M1 and follow the same route.