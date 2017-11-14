Long live the King: King David pub will reopen in Northampton this Friday

A Northampton woman and her son have breathed new life into a closed-down Kingsthorpe pub.

The King David, in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, is holding a grand re-opening on Friday (November 17) under its new landlady, Sarah Lovell.

The neighbourhood pub was shut down overnight in July but will now open its doors again after a "complete refurbishment" by Sarah and her son Harry.

New landlady Sarah, from Great Billing, said the venue would be a family pub and the anti-social issues that had plagued the pub in the past would not be tolerated.

"We've given the pub a new lease on life. We're having the new sign put up today (November 14). There's Sky Sports, BT Sports and two pool tables. There's going to be a weekly programme of karaoke, live entertainment and discos."

"Seeing the pub close had a huge impact on the community. It's important to a neighbourhood pub with so many different people in it.

"I've worked my socks off to make this happen. The new King David will be a family place."

The King David will re-open for business on November 17 with a disco between 4pm and 8pm, and live band The Goodges between 8.30pm and 11pm.

The King David is owned by pub company the EI Group, formerly known as Enterprise Inns.

Updates with pictures of the King David's new interior to follow.