Long-awaited Northamptonshire school officially opens

It had been a long time coming and a year in the making but on Wednesday, Silverstone Church of England Primary School was officially opened.

The requirement for a new primary school in Silverstone was identified more than 40 years ago, and the new £6.3m building took a little over a year to complete.

Professor Gervase Phinn

Specially invited guests and the community joined the children, staff and governors at the official ceremony.

These included storyteller, author and fellow of the Royal Society of Arts Professor Gervase Phinn who unveiled a plaque - made from local wood in keeping with the timber working history of Silverstone village - commemorating the event.

A former teacher, educator and inspector of schools, Professor Phinn also spent time with the children during the day sharing some fascinating anecdotes and experiences with them all.

The school itself opened its doors at the beginning of September in time for the new school year and the official opening ceremony provided the perfect opportunity to thank everyone involved in what had been a long and arduous journey.

Martin Hall, the Chair of Governors, acknowledged the efforts of the staff in getting the school up and running and James Bloomfield, headteacher, spoke about the joy of being together under one roof, following the amalgamation of the SilverstoneInfant and Silverstone CE Junior Schools.

The Bishop of Brixworth, the Rt Rev John Holbrook, also attended the ceremony and gave the blessing.

The school was designed by Chris Wayman of Northamptonshire firm pHp Architects. A second plaque was unveiled in recognition of his ideas and the environment he has created for the school and the community.

and was constructed using off-site fabricated SIPS panels to minimize on-going energy costs.

It is clad in Siberian Larch and local stone, with window reveals highlighted in bright colours.

Fourteen classrooms have been created, and the school’s capacity expanded to 420 pupils.

