London stock exchange commends Northampton company as one of the country's fastest growing businesses

A Northampton enterprise has been named on a list of '1,000 companies to inspire Britain' as one of the most dynamic businesses in the UK.

Dalepak Limited, which has its headquarters and a depot in Northampton, was recognised in a London Stock Exchange Group report as one of the country's fastest growing companies.

Dalepak is a supply chain company based in Northampton.

The retail supply and packing firm showed 'consistent growth over three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers'.

CEO of Dalepak Nick Frogbrook said: “To be recognised in an independent report by such a prestigious organisation is a testimony to the hard work and commitment of our staff, and our constant desire to find imaginative solutions to traditional supply chain challenges.”

The London Stock Exchange Group's '1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain' report recognises small and medium-sized enterprises across the country for growth.

Dalepak support warehouses, distribution and packing services. Their clients include Ford, Whittard and Molton Brown and they process more than 4million orders a year.

Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group praised the country’s top small to medium enterprises and said: “Our report continues to highlight the dynamic, entrepreneurial and ambitious businesses across the country that are boosting UK productivity, driving economic growth and creating jobs. These companies are the very heart of an ‘anti-fragile’ economy, which is more robust, more flexible and less prone to boom and bust. We must ensure we continue doing all we can to support high growth potential businesses like these.”