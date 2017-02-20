London Midland praised for improvements in customer service

London Midland, which operates trains through Northampton, has been named as one of the "most improved organisations" for customer service.

Out of the 244 organisations surveyed in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index, London Midland increased its score by 9.3 points from 68.1 to 77.4 during 2016. Key areas of improvement listed by the report were complaints handling and getting things right first time.

The UKCSI is now in its ninth year and surveys 10,000 consumers to gauge customer service provision in the UK business landscape.

Positive findings by the Institute of Customer Service reflect London Midland’s philosophy of making travel simpler and easier for its passengers. The company calls this approach Travel Made Simple.

Richard Brooks, commercial director at London Midland, said: “Being named the most improved UK organisation for customer service is a significant accolade for London Midland. Most important this is further evidence that our customers are getting a better service."