London drug dealers on expedition to Northampton caught with £1,600 of profits in car, court hears

Two men who texted 'supermarket-like' offers on crack cocaine and heroin to customers before driving around Northampton making drop offs have been jailed.

Over £1,600 and dozens of wraps filled with class A drugs were seized from the pair's car when they were caught after a day of dealing across town.

Police also found a phone that had been used to text offers and deals on their products to up to 90 customers across the town.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "What was found in your car is only an indication of what you managed to get rid by the time you were arrested.

"This was a day spent cruising around Northampton, texting out offers on drugs like they from a supermarket, with an intent to making serious financial gain."

Myron Hyllam, 27, from London, was found guilty of five drug-related offences in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (June 13).

Tyrell Taylor, 20, of no fixed abode, earlier pleaded guilty to four drug-related offences and appeared in court for sentencing alongside Hyllam.

They were arrested on December 11 last year after spending the day delivering heroin and crack cocaine across Northampton.

In sentencing Hyllam, who has previous convictions for dealing drugs, said: "You have returned to dealing drugs with comparative alacrity. You took a serious role in this operation using your experience in drugs.

"You have, I think, an intelligence that has been misdirected into these offences. But any true intelligence would not take risks that could send them back to prison.

"I hope that you will realise that life is much happier outside of prison making a living by doing a worthwhile job, and not off the back of other people's misery."

Hyllam was sentenced to six years in prison.

Taylor was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute.