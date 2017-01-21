Lock keepers wanted on canals around Daventry

Volunteers are being sought to take up the iconic waterways role of lock keeper

The Canal & River Trust is on the lookout for people interested in volunteering along the canal Grand Union Canal to help passing boaters, welcome visitors and give a hand to the trust’s teams in maintaining the canal.

Volunteers are needed at the following locks:

- Buckby

- Braunston

- Stoke Bruerne

- Watford Lock Flight

The volunteers will help to keep the historic tradition of lock-keeping alive along the canal, where lock keepers have been part of waterway life for hundreds of years.

Full training is provided and people of all ages (over 18) and experiences are encouraged to apply. Volunteer lock keepers work on a shift basis between April-October, while many stay on over the winter months to help the trust with other work.

Maurice Farndon one our volunteer lock keepers said: “I’ve been a lock keeper for the last six years and really love being out in the fresh air along the canal.

“There’s not really a typical day, if we’re not helping people though the locks, then we can be litter picking, talking to visitors or even giving directions to the nearest restaurant. Time flies when I’m working on the canal-side and it’s a great way to stay fit too. I’d definitely recommend the role to anyone interested in getting outdoors and helping people visiting or living in the community.”

Sonny King, from the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our lock keepers are the face of the canal, safely seeing boats through the locks, as well as helping people with directions or information about the area. It’s a great role for anyone keen to work outdoors and meet new people. You’ll learn new skills and provide a huge amount of help for the thousands of visitors we get to the canal each year.”

Applications for the role are open until now, with training and induction beginning in March. For more information, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer/ways-to-volunteer/volunteer-lock-keepers.