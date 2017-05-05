LOCAL ELECTIONS: Councillor wins Northamptonshire seat - then says he may step down after a month

A Labour councillor used his victory speech to admit he may give up his Northamptonshire ward as soon as June.

Mick Scrimshaw (Lab), winner of Northall - by just 30 votes - may have surprised himself as he admitted to our reporter minutes later that his supporters may have wasted their votes.

He is also Labour's candidate for Kettering in the general election and said he wouldn't be able to do both jobs.

He said: "I am delighted.

"Clearly it's not been the best election nationally for Labour and I am pleased that the swing didn't affect me.

"I expected to lose in all honesty."

He added: "Being an MP is a full-time 24/7 job.

"I wouldn't stand down in the first month as I think people are a bit electioned out at the minute but I would stand down."