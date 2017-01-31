Live Northampton talent show begins search for town's rising stars

A live show has opened auditions to find and celebrate Northampton's hidden talent.

"Northampon's Rising Star" is a new talent show that will debut the town's unknown entertainers to a live audience in May

Northampton's Rising Star's judges: X Factor contestant Jamie Benkert, Miss Northampton Galaxy 2016 Stefanie Williams, Strictly Northampton's Beth Williams, and local musician and organiser Tommy Gardner.

They will also film and broadcast standout audtions to the web during their search.

Judge and organiser Tommy Gardner said: "We're looking for Northampton's hidden talent, from singers to card tricks, and everything in between.

"Auditions will take place in Northampton in March in front of our judging panel and the finals will take place in front of a live audience."

Clips from auditions will be used to create online episodes for the public to follow throughout the competition.

The grand prize and follow up prizes, as well as the final show's venue, will be announced on social media in the weeks leading up to the event.

Tickets for the live show will go on sale when the venue is announced, with proceeds going to Cynthia Spencer Hospice Northampton.

Anyone interested in taking part can fill out a registration form at www.northamptonsrisingstar.co.uk. They will receive an email with a time and place for their audition.

Under 16s entering the competition will need consent from a legal guardian.

Registration for auditons closes on March 5.