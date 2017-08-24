LIVE: GCSE results day in Northampton

Thousands of teenagers around the town are will be opening their GCSE results today - so to see how each school got on, check out our live feed.

A summer of anxious waiting is over for the county's 15 and 16-year-olds sitting the national exams.

For the first time Northampton's cohort will see their English and maths scores returned in the form of a new numbered grading system, rather than the traditional A* to U grades.

The dramatic reforms are part of a government drive to improve confidence in the qualifications.