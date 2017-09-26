'Live and Loaded 2017' wrestling show smacks down in Northampton next month

A Northampton shopping centre will host a British Championship wrestling knockout show next month.

Megaslam Wrestling's "Live and Loaded 2017" two-hour show will land at Lings Forum Leisure Centre on October 8 at 2.30pm and will feature a 10-man royal rumble.

The two-hour show will feature 10 UK wrestling stars.

Currently announced stars include Megaslam Champion, Robbie Mckenzie who claims he is ‘Simply The Best’, Leeds ‘Grafter’ David Graves, fan favourite Merseysider Danny Hudson, ‘Pound 4 Pound Best’ CJ Banks, Cumbria’s Rick Marcus as well as over 5 more top combatants.

Matches on the night include a Megaslam British Championship match as well as 3 other supporting contests and to end the night, a special Rumble Rampage where it will be every man for himself.

Megaslam owner Brad Taylor said: "Our show features everything you need to have a fantastic evening out as a family, we are excited to bring the show back to Northampton as the crowds there are always up for the action and are very loud, we have something special planned this time".

Megaslam Wrestling comes to Lings Forum on October 8th at 2.30pm and tickets, which are limited, are available to purchase from the Lings Forum reception.