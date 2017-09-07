Live action serial killer 'hunt' to come to Northampton

Thrill-seeking Northamptonians are being invited to "hunt" for a serial killer as part of a live action game set to come to town this year.

The event, masterminded by creator Sam Green, promises to take the latest craze for interactive team events to a new level when it arrives on December 1.

Though the exact details of Hunt a Killer Live will remain a secret until the day itself, participants who sign up to the three-hour "hunt" will receive correspondence from the "serial killer" they will have to find in the run up to the event and should expect to "run, crawl and climb while decoding, deciphering and delegating".

A press release from the organisers states: "He/she will taunt them, mock them and send them clues that reveal things such as murder scene locations, clues to his/her identity, his/her motives and much more.

"The Hunt A Killer experience starts well before the event itself. The build-up to the event will be just as thrilling and exciting as the event itself."

The organisers say the event is inspired by its creator's love of true crime cases.

"He wanted to bring the fascination to life and design an experience that anyone could take part in," the release reads.

"With a background in event management and logistics, Sam (Green) has brought together a team of likewise twisted minds to create Hunt A Killer Live.

"We have all watched killer movies, binge watched murder mystery box sets, now thanks to Sam and his team, everyone has a chance to be a leading star in a real life serial murder mystery.

A viral marketing campaign has been launched on Facebook and a website has also gone live here.

Tickets are currently being priced at £40 per person, with a maximum team number of 10.