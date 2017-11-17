LISTEN: Dad writes charity single for NGH ward that kept his premature triplets alive

A Northampton dad-of-three has written a heartfelt song in a bid to raise funds for the Gosset ward at NGH, which saved his 11-week-early 2lb triplets.

Member of folk duo, Crybb, Gary Painting of St James is dad to two-year-olds, Elizabeth, William and Oliver who spent nine weeks on a special baby care unit until they were strong enough to come home, back in 2015.

He said: "The time on Gosset was an equal measure of terrifying, joyous, depressive, enlightening and humbling.

"The sound of the machines, beeping [and] whirling and alarms constantly going off still haunt today. To see your child helpless as illness or infection takes a hold and staff do all they can to help them - it makes you feel heartbroken and helpless to not be able to hold your children.

"It was a month before I got to hold one of my kids for the first time. When tests are done and you are asked to leave the room... but you can hear their cries from the parents room, it's harrowing. But then, there is other victories... breathing unaided, being removed from an incubator and into a cot, when the feeding tube is removed, when you are set for home. It will live with me forever. "

As a way of paying thanks to the team, who kept the trio alive, Gary has written a single called 'All the fears', which can be bought for £1 and downloaded online, with all proceeds donated to Gosset ward.

"I hope to raise as much as I can. Whatever it earns, the more money it can earn, the more beneficial it will be to the ward and the more equipment they [Gosset ward] can buy," he added.

Gary has written the song for charity but to also tell the triplets how he felt when they were born.

"Having a premature baby is a rollercoaster of emotions. I have tried to deal with some of them in this song."

Mum, Hannah said: "It was such a long time to be on the ward and you don't know if you're going to get through it."

To make a donation, hear the song and buy it, click: https://crybb.bandcamp.com/track/all-the-fears