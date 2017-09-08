Light burns bright for Corby homeless shelter

For the past two months, Mick George Ltd has been running its ‘Skip of Gold’ competition in Northamptonshire, providing local sports clubs and community groups the chance to win £1,000.

Over 100 applications were proposed before a shortlist of the most deserving cases were put forward to the voting stage.

In excess of 1,900 votes were submitted ahead of the eventual winners being selected based on the most votes received.

It was certainly a closely contested battle, with less than 2% separating the top three positions.

Congratulations to Corby Nightlight for scooping the Northamptonshire ‘Skip of Gold’ accolade.

The group managed to edge out AFC Rushden and Diamonds’ who were worthy runners-up, while third position was secured by the Northamptonshire Association for the Blind.

Although the registered charity has been functioning since 2013, the initiative is undergoing considerable change, and as such represents a remarkable feat by toppling some major competition from around the region.

Corby Nightlight is governed by a board of seven trustees, set up to prevent and relieve poverty among rough sleepers and other homeless adults in Corby and the surrounding areas, by providing a night shelter and other support services.

In the first quarter of 2017 alone, in excess of 722 beds were provided to more than 32 individuals, a figure that is set to rise due to a rise in ‘Universal Tax Credit’ and the discontinuation of ‘Housing Benefit’ claims from under 21’s.

For that reason, this achievement, in addition to other recently successful funding applications, will certainly be welcomed news for all involved.

Nicola Pell, Chairperson of Corby Nightlight project said: “Our aim is to completely change homelessness in Corby. The money will go towards providing a winter night shelter for rough sleepers and other homeless adults.

“I think it’s great that a local business is supporting local groups and charities, and we’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us and of course to Mick George Ltd for their generosity.”

The principle objective of the group’ is to promote social inclusion, raise awareness of homelessness, and work together with other agencies to treat addiction and mental health issues, to enable people to gain independent living skills, and move on to stable accommodation.

The funds will prove invaluable in the development of the enterprises new centre’, which the group are currently seeking, and will be an all year round, 24/7 hub for homeless people and rough sleepers.

The next chapter for the Corby Nightlight are events scheduled to include ‘Corby’s first big sleep out at Coronation Park Pavilion on December 2nd, 2017 and Volunteer Recruitment evenings on 9th and 20th September, 2017 respectively.

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd commented: “It was fantastic to see the community embrace the Skip of Gold competition, the support that the various groups received was overwhelming.

“This is the first time that we have run the competition in Northamptonshire, it’s clear to see by the vast number of entries just how important this support can be for the development of each nomination.”

Stump Continued: “We are very active within the Northamptonshire area supporting activities, individuals, clubs and charities at all levels. The Mick George Skip of Gold competition provides a little more insight to what the community really care about and are involved in within their daily lives.

“The £1,000 prize fund will undoubtedly make a real difference, and should help build to a brighter future. We are proud of our community initiatives and look forward to any forthcoming engagement.”