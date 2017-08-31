‘Life changing’ advice on offer at Northampton College

Students who are still unsure of their options going into the new academic year have been urged to book a session at Northampton College where they can receive potentially ‘life changing’ advice and guidance.

The sessions are being held throughout September and October at the college’s sites in Booth Lane and Lower Mounts in Northampton and in Badby Road West, Daventry.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “If you are still unsure about what to do this year then booking a place on one of our advice and guidance sessions could be the answer. There are still plenty of places left on exciting courses starting this September that could change your life.

“You’ll receive great one-to-one advice and see first-hand what we can offer. Don’t worry if you didn’t achieve a grade C in maths and English – you can still join a college course and continue to study these subjects.”

For more information on the advice and guidance sessions available at Northampton College, visit http://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/advice-and-guidance