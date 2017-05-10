Licensing hearing to take place following noisy late night christening at former Soundhaus music venue in Northampton

Northampton Borough Council has called a licensing hearing into temporary event applications submitted by a former music venue following an "extremely loud" late night Romanian christening, which ended at 5.35am.

On April 30 at 5.35am police were called to Moldova of Great Russell Street to reports of "extremely loud music coming from the [former] Soundhaus building."

A concerned caller told police that he thought the building was not in use and "persons may have gained entry illegally in order to play music," incident logs submitted to Northampton Borough Council licensing department say.

However, a licensing hearing is set to take place tomorrow to rule whether there should be stricter timing guidance on future events.

Councillor Mike Hallam, the borough council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “A number of temporary event applications for Moldova, Great Russell Street have been received for events during three weekends in May.

"Due to concerns about possible public nuisance these events may cause, a hearing has been called on May 11 between the licensing sub-committee and the organisers to consider these applications.”

Four Temporary Events Notices (TEN) conditions have been put forward by police.

They read: 'A fully working and maintained system capable of recording and storing images must be installed on the premises. The system must record at all times when the premises is open to the public and images must be stored for a minimum of 28 days with date and time stamping.

'Customers must not take open vessels of alcohol from the premises at any time.

'No children under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter or remain on the premises after 2am.

An additional condition has also been suggested for the night of Saturday, May 27.

'After 11pm a minimum of two licensed door supervisors must be employed'.

The venue is scheduled to be used for weddings and other events three times in May.

Environmental health officer, John Birch added: "Noise levels must not exceed 65 dBA and must be maintained."