'Let's go back to the clean Kingsley': Residents voice frustration at Northampton neighbourhood drop-in session

A Northampton neighbourhood wants to see things go back to "the way they used to be" and bring an end to "drug-dealing, flytipping and anti-social behaviour".

Kinglsey folk voiced their frustrations to officers and councillors at a drop-in meeting at Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Kettering Road, on Monday (October 16).

Residents want to see a return to the "clean Kingsley", while ward councillor Cathrine Russell says she will push for a refurbishment of Kingsley Park Terrace.

It comes after a meeting in March where locals called to set up a residents' association and neighbourhood watch in Kingsley.

One resident said: "I've seen drug-dealing down my back alley. There are push bikes on the pavements. There's rubbish and flytipping all up Kinglsey Park Terrace.

"I want Kinglsey the way it used to be. The clean Kingsley, where everyone helps each other."

Councillors, environmental health officers and highways agency officers were stationed at tables to hear residents' feedback on their area.

Ward councillor for Kinglsey Cathrine Russell said: "People tonight are talking about their own personal safety because of poor street lighting, and parking problems is a really hot issue.

"I will talk to all these officers and ask what are people's concerns and what we can achieve.

"I want to refurbish Kingsley Park Terrace by upgrading the pavements and surfaces, and I want to find ways to get pushbikes off the pavement and into somewhere easier to manage.

"I hope I've reached areas of Kingsley Park Terrace that might not normally turn out."

A police officer was scheduled to appear at the meeting but could not attend. Two community support officers and an anti-social behaviour officer were in attendance.

Councillor Russell said: "I would like to see more police in Kingsley and see more steps taken to show Kinglsey's police in action."