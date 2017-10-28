Let council block Right To Buy in Northampton or else build more houses, says Lib Dems

Liberal Democrats say the government should be able to block the Right To Buy scheme for local council tenants in Northampton.

The opposition party says the town has lost "half its council homes" under the scheme without building enough to replace them.

They claim around "300 homes to rent a year" are sold in Northampton through Right To Buy, which lets council house tenants buy their homes off the local authority at a discount.

Northampton Borough Council has sold over 520 of its council homes since 2012, according to a freedom of information act.

Councillor Sally Beardsworth, leader of the Lib Dems on the council, said: "Since I was first elected [2011], half the council homes we had then have been lost under Right To Buy and yet very few have been built.

"The Government recently announced plans to build more homes to rent and together with Northampton Partnership Homes the borough has plans to start building again.

"Whilst this is all welcome we are still selling around 300 homes a year and what is the point of building more homes then selling them at below cost?

"Councils in Wales can suspend the right to buy for up to five years and we would like to see English authorities given the same choice. At the end of that period, if the promised new homes have been built and waiting lists reduced we could reintroduce Right to Buy for tenants or we could continue with the suspension.”