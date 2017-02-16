Leamington blogger Beccy ink-cluded on Blog Awards shortlist

A Leamington Spa vlogger has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards which celebrate blog writers, photographers and vloggers.

Beccy Rimmer’s blog ‘Inkluded’ is up for an award in the Arts and Culture category sponsored by Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions.

Now in its fourth year the 2017 UK Blog Awards celebrates creative writers, photographers and vloggers across 17 different categories.

Beccy who started writing in 2015 has been selected as one of the eight finalists for the Arts and Culture category.

She said: “I launched Inkluded, my tattoo blog, as I felt there was a real need for it – a place for people to find information about tattoos.

“If you’re getting your first piece of ink, it can be hard to know where to turn and you can feel intimidated walking into a studio.

“Inkluded aims to make people feel part of the tattoo scene, give them useful tips, advice and inspiration and act as a trustworthy news source.”

Panels of experts in each category sector will judge all shortlisted entries and Beccy will find out if she has been crowned the winner at the awards event in April.

She added: “Being a finalist is overwhelming - I am so delighted to receive this recognition and I’m buzzing.

“Having the UK Blog Awards showcase what we do and help other discover our work is priceless, and reminds us why our blogging efforts should continue. It can be tough but passion for my subject keeps me going.”