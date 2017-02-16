Leamington and Warwick men-only jogging group up and running

A Leamington running group is inviting Warwickshire men to join a new men-only jogging club.

Building on the success of the award-winning ‘Run Like A Girl’ group, its founders have launched ‘Run Like A Guy’ in a bid to get more men into the sport and enjoying the social benefits of group fitness.

Run Like A Guy follows the same format as the women’s group with a specialist beginners’ programme designed to take gents from no running to 30 minutes of continuous movement in eight weeks.

The proven course has already taught more than 1,000 local ladies to run at groups in Leamington, Warwick and Coventry.

A finalist in the Sunday Times Sports Personality of the Year Community Award, and hoping to replicate the success of the female-only group, which won Run England’s West Midlands Running Group of the Year 2016 founder, Lauren Gregory has enlisted a team of male running leaders.

Stuart Attfield, James Stacey and Matt Burdus-Cook, have all realised the physical, mental and social benefits of running and have taken part in numerous local runs.

Running leader for Run Like A Guy, Stuart Attfield, said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to help guys who haven’t run much before - if at all - the chance to realise their fitness potential.

“I started running only a couple of years ago in a bid to lose weight and soon went from barely being able to run a kilometre to training for my third half marathon in March this year.

“I truly believe that running can be for everyone - I am really looking forward to meeting new runner friends though Run Like A Guy.

Lauren Gregory, founder of Run Like A Girl and Run Like A Guy, said: “Following the huge success Run Like A Girl, there’s been a growing demand for a men’s equivalent.

“It feels like the perfect time to launch Run Like A Guy and my team and I are really excited to get started.

“In less than two years, the women’s group has achieved so much, I can’t wait to see where the new men’s group will go.”

Search Run Like A Guy-Leamington on Facebook.