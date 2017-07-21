Latest traveller encampment in Northampton handed a court order to leave

Have your say

A traveller encampment that pitched up on Delape Park four days ago has been issued a court order to move.

On Monday, a group comprising of 14 caravans moved onto the park off London Road, shortly after a similarly sized encampment had left Victoria Park.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “Town Magistrates have issued a notice for the Travellers to vacate the unauthorised encampment.

"The group has until Monday morning to vacate the site. Six of the 14 vans have already left.”