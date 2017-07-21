Latest traveller encampment in Northampton handed a court order to leave

A traveller encampment that pitched up on Delape Park four days ago has been issued a court order to move.
On Monday, a group comprising of 14 caravans moved onto the park off London Road, shortly after a similarly sized encampment had left Victoria Park.
A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “Town Magistrates have issued a notice for the Travellers to vacate the unauthorised encampment.
"The group has until Monday morning to vacate the site. Six of the 14 vans have already left.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.