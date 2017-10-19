LAST ORDERS: Northampton pub The Bantam Cock will shut at end of month

A well-known Northampton town centre pub with a history of violent crime on premises has announced it will close at the end of October.

The Bantam Cock pub, in Abington Square, will call last orders for the final time on October 29 and "will not re-open again", its owners said in a Facebook post today (October 19).

It comes after the pub was found to have the highest density of violent crime on premises for any bar in Northampton in a report in May.

A post on the Bantam's Facebook page says: "The Bantam will be closing permanently on October 30 and will not re-open again.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the last eight years and wish you all well for the future.

"Our final weekend will be the 27th, 28th and 29th of October. If you would like to have a farewell drink with us, we will see you then."

Over 25 crimes involving the town centre pub, including 16 assaults and four incidents of grievous bodily harm, were reported to the police between November 2016 and May 2017, including a stabbing in April.

A Northampton Borough Council hearing in May pointed to the pub's late closing time as a factor in the crimes.

As a result, the pub reduced its opening hours to 4am and was ordered to install CCTV to cover all entrances, and the landlord, Ciaran Shanahan, was implored to "turn his business around".