Last orders for Northampton couple who ran a pub empire in the town

A popular pair of publicans who pulled pints at a Northampton venue for 20 years and ran a host of other nightspots around the town are calling time on their careers.

Chris and Mandy Dolan were landlords of the Castle Inn on St James Park Road for two decades before a flood forced them to close in 2009.

Mandy and Chris Dolan as they are now, left, and as they were when they bought the Castle Inn, St James, in 1989.

During that time they built up a small empire of pubs ranging from the Kings Head in Spratton to the Bat and Wickets in Bailiff Street, the Jolly Cobbler in Great Russell Street and the Golden Lion in Castle Street.

But the parents of three are selling up their final venue, the Compass Inn, Milton Malsor, to spend more time with their five grandchildren.

Mandy, 51, said: “It's just time for us really, we've got grandchildren and we want to spend a bit more time with them really.

"We have always worked Christmas days so we have barely had any days off."

However, Mandy said her and Chris, 56, will sorely miss their punters.

"We just want to say a big thank you to our regulars," she said. "We have some lovely memories.”

The last day for the husband and wife of 31 years is likely to be August 28.