Last chance to have your say on plans for 525 homes near Northampton

People wanting to have their say on plans to build 525 new homes on the outskirts of Northampton have seven days left before consultation closes.

Developers Martin Grant Homes and Harcourt Developments want to build 525 one and four-bedroomed houses near Hardingstone and Wootton.

Consultation closes on February 10.

Speaking on behalf of both developers Andrew Wilson, Martin Grant Homes group land director, said: “It’s important that we work with local communities to help us create the right development at Hampton Green.

“We’d really like people to tell us what they think of our proposals and let us know about any additional considerations they think we need to take into account as we develop the outline planning application.

“Full consideration will be given to all comments received during the consultation as we refine the details of the scheme”

For details on how to give feedback, visit www.hamptongreen.co.uk