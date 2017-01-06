Largest mental health facility for young people in Europe opens its doors in Northampton

One of the world's largest adolescent mental health facilities has opened its doors in Northampton, supporting 110 young people with complex conditions.

Patients began moving into the 11-ward FitzRoy House, at St Andrew's healthcare, this week, around 15 months since the first sod was cut at the facility.

FitzRoy House has opened in Northampton following a multi-million pound investment.

Paul Bentham, service director for St Andrew's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Pathway, said: "We've been looking forward to this week for such a long time.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly to make this happen. There are so many ways in which FitzRoy will enhance the way we care for our young people, from improved wards, living spaces and new sports and fitness facilities, to purpose-built therapy suites and a new home for our college.

"FitzRoy also brings staff and patients together. We were previously spread across two buildings, but now we can build an even stronger community to help transform the lives of our patients."

FitzRoy House features a suite of therapeutic developments to support patient care packages, including a sensory therapy room with swing equipment, art, music & sports halls, and outdoor animal care courtyards.

It is also the new setting for St Andrew's College, rated outstanding by Ofsted, with a science lab where teachers are instructed by students so they can complete practical exams out of harm's way from hazardous chemicals.

Councillor Matthew Golby, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Fitzroy House is a fantastic facility which will enable more children and young people with mental health issues to receive treatment and care close to home.

“I look forward to working closely with St Andrew’s Healthcare and other partners to ensure young people in Northamptonshire who require intensive in-patient care benefit from the services Fitzroy House has to offer.”