Large, precarious object teetering over Northampton's Market Square

A precarious object that appears to be teetering on the edge of a building in Northampton's Market Square is causing concern for passersby.

Police have been called to try to access the roof of the building, which is occupied by the former Moon on the Square pub and the British Army careers office, among others.

The tool chest-shaped object appears to be currently hanging over edge of the roof on the diagonal.

Market trader Eamon Fitzpatrick, who speculated that the object may be part of an air conditioning unit, said: "If there's a big gust of wind, that thing will fall on someone - if it comes down, it'll really hurt someone.

"They've put some barriers around [underneath it] it but what is that going to do? It could fall anywhere."

At this stage, it is unclear what the metre-long object is, though there is a small cordon outside the Electro Mist vaping shop.

A police spokeswoman said the force was called at 7.50am this morning, but the incident has been passed over to the market's management team to deal with.

A worker at the army recruitment office said the building manager had been informed.