Large jet that flew over Northamptonshire was Ukrainian carrier plane with fighter escort

A large plane that just flew over Northamptonshire flanked by two military fighters jets was a Ukrainian Air Force plane under escort.

People in Northampton town centre, Duston and out towards the north-east of the county reported seeing the enormous IL-76, a Soviet-designed carrier, flying overhead with two SU-27 fighter jets close to each wing.

But Sywell Aerodrome's control tower, which also saw the planes fly overhead, has confirmed they were returning from the Royal Military Tattoo in Fairford, Gloucestershire, to the Ukraine.

The jets were flying at 10,000 feet and made a loud roar as they appeared over Northampton's skies.