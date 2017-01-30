Large haul of Asian gold and personal documents taken in Wellingborough burglary

Burglars raided a home in Wellingborough before escaping with a large haul of Asian gold and a number of personal documents.

The burglary happened in Sandringham Close some time between 3pm and 6.30pm on Friday, January 27.

The offenders smashed the rear door before gaining access and carrying out an untidy search of the home.

They stole a burgundy-coloured cash box filled with a large quantity of Asian gold bracelets, earrings and necklaces (one of which is pictured) as well as a number of personal documents, including birth certificates and driving licences.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.