'Large group' may have witnessed serious assault in Northampton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Northampton town centre yesterday (June 23).

A 49-year-old man is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a fight, which took place at about 4.50pm outside River Island in Abington Street.

A large group of people are reported to have gathered around while the fight was happening and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed it to call police on 101 as soon as possible.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have information about the identity of the offender or may have recorded video footage of the incident.

The offender is described as a white man, in his 30s, around 6ft with a large build. He had short dark hair and was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and distinctive big, white headphones.

Witnesses, or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 17000265508. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.