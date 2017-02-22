Laptops stolen in early morning raid at retail park in Northampton

Thieves broke in through the roof of a Northampton computer store earlier today (Wednesday, February 22) before escaping with a haul of high value laptops.

The break-in happened at Currys PC World at the Riverside Retail Park between 2.50am and 3.15am.

The laptops were torn from their security devices and the thieves escaped through the roof.

One person was seen wearing dark clothing, but there are no further descriptions at this stage

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.