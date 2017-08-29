Landlord appeals to council for clearer signage on Northampton road to stop motorists driving wrong way

A pub landlord is calling for clearer signposts for drivers after spotting numerous cars dangerously steering the wrong way along a one-way Northampton street.

Terry Steers of the St Giles Ale House said there are three no entry signs on the Castilian Street junction but St Giles Street has none - leading to many drivers wrongfully turning right.

This comes after a £3m revamp to the independent shopping destination, which saw St Giles Street undergo widening pavements, adding parking bays on St Giles Square and adding features to the eastern end of the street intended to slow traffic and make it easier to cross.

Terry said he has personally complained to the council about the inadequate signage. "On one occasion I saw two cars come up Castilian Street and then turn right and drive the wrong way up St Giles Street - normally at speed - and I've even witnessed one go all the way up to Spencer Parade traffic lights," he said.

"It happens pretty much every day, this street is thriving at the moment but the busier it gets, the more dangerous it gets.

"When I spoke to the contractors I was told they raised concerns about the junction and signage but the council has a de-clutter policy, which means minimal signage on the roads, I don't know what the solution is to it but it's only an amount of time until someone gets hurt."



But a spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council has now said more signs on Castillion Street have been proposed by the authority.

This car was pictured going the wrong way along St Giles Street.

“The initial sign design aimed at keeping street clutter to a minimum with a view of monitoring its operation in the short term," he said.

“The location and traffic movements have been monitored and it is recommended that additional signs on Castillion Street are required.

“Northamptonshire Highways are continuing to review the signage in place and are due to hold discussions with the road safety team to establish what further signage is required.

“The comments received are helpful and will be used as part of the review process.”