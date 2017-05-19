Lampost collision causes traffic chaos in St James

A single vehicle car crash caused traffic chaos in St James.

The driver of the green Renault is also understood to have hit a lamppost and spun after the collision, which left the front of the car badly damaged.

The motorist is understood to have escaped with minor injuries.

Firefighters and police attended the scene, though traffic the road was not closed off.

The blockage added to the lengthy delays already being felt along Weedon Road in the smart corridor scheme roadworks.

