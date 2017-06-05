Ladies in pink raise thousands of pounds at Race for Life Northampton

Hundreds of women gathered over the weekend to walk, run or even dance their way through Abington Park and tell cancer 'hell hath no fury like a woman in pink' at Race for Life Northampton.

Two days of racing were held, with a Pretty Muddy 5km obstacle course with mud pits and slides on Saturday (June 3) and a 5km and a 10km race through the park on Sunday.

The girls get motivated with a warm-up routine before the races.

The event was open to all abilities. Competitors were sponsored by their friends and family and also paid an entrance fee, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

The race was open to all ages.