Knifepoint robbery at Northampton address

A group of males wielding knives broke into an address in Northampton before stealing property and making off.

The incident happened sometime between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, January 17, on Longland Road, when between three to five males forced their way in.

Two of the offenders were carrying knives and were all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.