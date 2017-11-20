Knife-wielding robber grabs shopper by the neck in violent attack in Northampton

A shopper was grabbed by the neck, punched in the face and threatened with a knife last night during a robbery in Northampton.

The woman had just left a shop in Limehurst Square at about 6.30pm on Sunday, November 19, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said.

"S was walking along Dulce Road when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who grabbed her around the neck before demanding money.

"He then punched her several times in the face, before producing a knife and continuing to demand cash. The victim managed to escape his grasp and run off while the offender escaped in the direction of Cotswold Avenue," he said.

He is described as white, aged 20-25 with a medium build. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a black balaclava, black gloves,a black hoody, dark jeans and dark trainers.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.