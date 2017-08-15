Kite making, duck hooking and space hopper races at Northampton 'Park Life' fete this weekend

Have your say

A family fun day is being held at Abington Park Museum this weekend to celebrate park life.

Northampton Borough Council wants to reintroduce youngsters to traditional park pastimes like kite flying and hook-a-duck ponds at the fete on Saturday (August 19) from 11am to 3pm.

Other activities include dog displays, space hopper races and animal encounter educational talks by Amate Animalia, an exotic animal rescue charity.

Children will be able to make their own kite with the Midlands Kite Fliers of Great Britain and fly them together.

Food and drink will be available to buy, including a sausage and burger barbeque from Farmer Lou's Posh Pork & Lush Lamb and freshly baked muffins by Bluebox Muffins.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Abington Park is a real jewel in Northampton’s crown and the museum’s Park Life Family Fun Day will highlight all of the many fantastic activities and opportunities available for all to enjoy in the park.”

Entrance is free to the Park Life Family Fun Day. There will be a small charge for some of the activities.