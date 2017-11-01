Kinky Boots is coming home! Hit West End show opens UK tour at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

The West End show of the film Kinky Boots, which was inspired by the shoe industry in Northampton, is opening its UK tour at Royal & Derngate, it has been revealed.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kinky Boots, the winner of every major Best Musical award, will open at Royal & Derngate in Northampton on September 19, 2018 (running till 6 October), returning to the home of this heart-warming British story, whilst the West End production continues at the Adelphi Theatre.

Composer and lyricist, Cyndi Lauper said: “It has been a wonderful adventure and a privilege for me, to play a part in creating Kinky Boots. Everyone can relate to this universal story, and I am overwhelmed that people in the UK have embraced it with open arms. I am thrilled that this fabulous show will be touring the country!”

Book writer, Harvey Fierstein said: “The inspiring story of Kinky Boots will soon complete its full circle journey from Northampton to the silver screen to Broadway and London and now, at last, back home to Northampton as it embarks on a national UK tour. How often does that happen? It’s been an absolute thrill to witness the giant heart of our show raise audiences up out of their seats in clamorous joy night after night in the West End and I am now so glad to experience its homecoming.”

Director and Choreographer, Jerry Mitchell said: “I am delighted to see this big-spirited musical going on tour. Kinky Boots is very close to my heart, and I am really looking forward to taking this British musical all over the UK ."

Tickets have already gone on sale for the Friends of Royal & Derngate members and go on general sale tomorrow, Thursday.