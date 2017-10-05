Kind Northampton schoolgirl chops locks for Princess charity

A kind-hearted seven-year-old has been inspired to help children affected by cancer by donating her lovely long locks to charity.

Daisy Goodship, who attends Northampton’s Sunnyside Primary Academy, chose to give away more than a foot of hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The Trust provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair.

At home in Kingsthorpe Daisy told her mum, Danielle, about her decision as she was brushing her longer than waist-length hair.

She’d seen a video on You Tube and thought it would ‘be a kind thing to do’.

Danielle said: “She turned round and told me about the Princess Trust.

“She always wanted to grow her hair down so she could so she could sit on it, but after seeing the video she decided she could help make a wig for a little girl.

“Not only that, she went about getting sponsorship, arranged an assembly at school with her principal and got it into the school newsletter.”

Danielle and Daisy’s brother, Harrison, 9, went to watch Daisy’s transformation at Hensmans Salon in Abington Square.

Her mum added: “I was a bit nervous but she felt good. She’s an amazing little girl with a very kind soul.”

So far Daisy has raised £440 -exceeding her target by more than £90.

To support her go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daisykeeley