Kind-hearted Northampton Town give FA Community Shield cash to Grenfell Tower victims' appeal

Cobblers will donate its share of the FA Community Shield money to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, the club has announced.

Northampton Town Football Club are one of a number of EFL clubs who have agreed to give £2,000 to the appeal.

Clubs receive a donation from the proceeds of the FA Community Shield match each season, and last season the Cobblers donated their £2,000 share of the proceeds to the Northampton Hope Centre, the Leon Barwell Foundation and the Northamptonshire FA's Swain Benevolent Fund, but have decided this year to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

A spokesman said: "The Cobblers donation to the Grenfell Tower victims will form part of a fundraising effort from the EFL and its member clubs who have come together to make a collective donation of £175,000 to show support to all those affected.

"In addition, the FA has announced plans to raise £1.25 million for the victims," he said.