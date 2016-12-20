Kind-hearted Northampton housemates offer random acts of kindness to neighbours at Christmas

A group of Northampton housemates have posted letters to neighbouring streets offering a helping hand to people who might be in need this festive season.

Aidan Ashby of Abington - along with his four housemates - has called on residents of Adams Avenue, Bostock Avenue and Whitworth Road to get in touch if they know anyone who may need monetary or practical support.

Kind-hearted samaritans to provide financial and practical help to Northampton neighbours at Christmas

Mr Ashby told the Chronicle & Echo that the friends will then see what they can provide.

He said: “My friends and I were just sitting around chatting a few weeks ago. We got to know a few neighbours, it’s a good opportunity to reach out to residents at this poignant time of year.

“We wanted to leave the offer open and see what the need was, whether that be food parcels or something simple like helping to move garden furniture.

“One lad, who is a student, came to us and said he could do with some help financially.”

The generous resident said the group doesn’t have a budget but will ask neighbours to nominate others for the week leading up to Christmas.

The letter, which was sent to neighbours said: “We all know this time of year can be difficult for some people so we wanted to offer a hand to any of our own neighbours who would appreciate it.

"We’re asking you to nominate anyone in Whitworth Road, Adams Avenue or Bostock Avenue, who you think would need a little help, financial or practical.”