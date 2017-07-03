Kind-hearted neighbour hosts family fun day to raise cash for children's play area in Northampton torched by yobs

A Northampton resident is urging her community to join forces in a bid to replace a play area for the children on her estate after it was set alight earlier this year.

Hayley White contacted the Chronicle & Echo after the slide in Goldings was vandalised by yobs in March.

Now, with the help from Blackthorn Good Neighbours, she is hosting a family fun day and arts and craft fair on Saturday, July 8 at the Spinney Hill Pub from noon until 5pm.

She said: "As a member of my local community, I have seen the benefits this play area brings to our neighbourhood.

"Both my nieces and nephews have enjoyed playing at this play area, allowing me to see first hand how important it is for our children to have a safe area to play, which is local for all of the families in Goldings.

"For this reason, I wanted to do something to show, we as a community are standing up against vandalism and will ensure our children can play freely and safely within the community."

Hayley says that £2,028 will pay for a new slide to be installed but she intends to keep on fundraising so she can buy other new play area equipment for Goldings kids.

A face painter, bouncy castle, handmade sweets stall, 'designer jewellery' and more will be up for grabs on the day.

Councillor Janice Duffy (Lab, Talavera) has also pledged £500 towards new equipment for the play area, which is overseen by Growing Together, part of one of 150 local programmes funded by a £1m grant from the Big Lottery Fund across England.

All proceeds from the event will be donated towards replacing the play area equipment.