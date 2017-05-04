Kind Cub Maya’s charity bob-a-job

A schoolgirl who has had her hair chopped for charity has smashed her fundraising target.

Maya Stephenson, a pupil at Ecton Brook Primary School and a Cub Scout, set herself a personal challenge of growing her hair then donating it to the Little Princess Trust.

A �500 cheque presented by Mayas dad, Jason Stephenson on behalf of Infinis, the company he works for, pictured with William Diggin of The Cutting and Colour Experts, and Mayas mum, Areza, afterwards

The eight-year-old, had her waist-length hair cropped to a bob raising £1,926.75 - with hopefully more to come.

Maya’s donation of 19 inches of hair will be made into wigs for young cancer patients who have lost their hair due to treatment.

Her mum, Azera, said: “For nearly two years, Maya and I discussed helping unfortunate children who lose their hair through chemotherapy.

“Now, thanks to everyone, especially to the wonderful people of CC The Cutting and Colour Experts - William Diggins and his staff and Weston Favell shopping centre staff for helping us, we have a achieved a fantastic amount.”

Inspired by Maya, her next door neighbour’s eight-year-old granddaughter, who lives in Dubai, has also donated her hair.

Azera added: “Maya is an example of the saying ‘spread kindness - it’s contagious’ - she will make some brave children very happy.

To donate to Maya’s total please go to her fundraising page www.justgiving.com/MayaStephenson