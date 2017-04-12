Kickstarter-funded pop-up cafe to open next to Northampton gallery

An eatery offering artisan coffee and locally sourced food is set to open in the heart of Northampton's cultural quarter - for a limited time only.

Since moving to the town almost a decade ago, chef Nicola Griffiths said she struggled to find spaces that combined a relaxed cafe and good food, so she decided to run a series of pop-up events, known as The Artist's Table.

Roasted vegetable salad

Now she is set to open a new temporary eatery in the NN café premises next to the NN Gallery in Guildhall Road.

But she is also keen to continue what she has been building over the last year by creating bespoke events promoting local businesses, creatives and artists.

Nicola said “The Artist Table started about ten years ago in our home. A few friends gathered, we cooked, ate and talked about our dreams. From there, our dinners have evolved into supper clubs, events and now a cafe and bar.

"We are currently working with Benchmark Coffee Roasters – a new local business - and Magee Street Bakery both who are doing great things to put the Northampton on the map.

Tapas

"It seemed to me that building these kind of relationships and working collaboratively only goes to make a more thoughtful product for our customers to enjoy.”

The Artist's Table is launching with the support of Pop Up Northampton, an organisation that focuses on unique temporary shops in the town centre.

The firm puts start-ups in their first retail spaces, filling shops that are currently sitting empty. This will be the project's fourth pop-up.