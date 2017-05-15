Kettering man who sexually exploited children jailed

A 65-year-old Kettering man who sexually exploited children with alcohol has been jailed.

David Smith, known locally as Milky, of Centre Parade, was put behind bars for five years for two counts of sexual assault.

David 'Milky' Smith.

Det Insp Rich Tompkins leads the Northamptonshire Police team which is dedicated to tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE).

He said: “This was a classic case of child sexual exploitation, with young people given gifts – in this case alcohol - by a significantly older man who did so for his own sexual gratification.

“Reducing CSE is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partner agencies who are working hard to support victims and bring to justice anybody who exploits children in this despicable way.

“Any young person regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity and sexuality can be at risk of being sexually exploited.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns about themselves or someone they know to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or the Child Safeguarding Team on 0300 126 1000.”

The sentencing follows a lengthy investigation by the RISE team into child sexual exploitation relating to this case.