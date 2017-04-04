Kettering girl to take on Silverstone cycle challenge

A Kettering girl is taking on the challenge of cycling 40km around the Silverstone Race Circuit for charity.

Known as the ‘Pocket Rocket’, Ruby Isaac, eight, has been cycling since September 2015 and through her own Just Giving page hopes to raise £500 for the Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership (NorPIP).

NorPIP works with young families and children to provide therapy and the annual event, organised by University of Northampton students, is biggest fundraising event in its calendar.

Ruby, whose idols include Laura Kenny, Helen Wyman, Becky James and Peter Sagan, is aiming to ride 40km around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in an hour and a half.

Alongside 12-year-old brother Finley and dad Nick she is aiming to cycle 40km in 90 minutes, which is equivalent to seven laps of the 3.66 mile circuit.

Already adored by pro cyclists such as Laura Winter and Peter Sagan, Ruby hopes to inspire everyone with a bike to come and cycle with her on the day all in aid of the charity.

She said: “It’s a great charity and I want people to come and support me on the day.”

The event, which takes place on Monday, May 1, is a great opportunity for experienced riders, budding cyclists and families, to take on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

There will also be a family fun day, including a bouncy castle, fairground games, food, soft play and more.

From 6pm the track will be open for cyclists to experience the excitement of the Grand Prix circuit and ride until sunset.

Tickets start from £20 for adults and £5 for children from NorPIP or you can donate to Ruby’s Just Giving page.

Follow Ruby’s journey on Twitter @RubyWIsaac and @Norpipbikeride.