Keeping carnival at the Racecourse sends a positive message to Northampton, organisers say

Northampton Carnival is set to return to the same venue for the first time in four years after an agreement was made to keep the event at The Racecourse.

The event's organising committee has been forced to hold the event at Delapre Park, Far Cotton Rec, Abington Park and the Racecourse in consecutive years following a series of decisions by Northampton Borough Council.

This year the carnival theme is set to be "celebrating the wonder of nature"

But the carnival will remain at the Racecourse when it returns on Saturday, June 10, this year - following the same route as 2016.

Chairman of the Northampton Carnival Committee, Morcea Walker, said it will be a big plus for the event, which will have a "nature" theme in 2017.

She said: "That helps us tremendously - it sends such a positive message to the community.

"We would have used four parks in the last four years.

"Last year, we asked a lot of members of the public about the event, and there was a definite buzz for The Racecourse.

"People liked it being there and they thought we were able to create the right atmosphere."

Mrs Walker said it has been agreed the carnival's stalls, world foods and its main stage can be located at the Racecourse for the duration of the current Conservative administration at the Guildhall.

The theme for 2017 will be "celebrating the wonder of nature" and will be attended by seven visiting troupes from across the country. A total of 30 floats will snake through Northampton on the day.

Starting at the Racecourse, the parade floats are expected to head along Kettering Road, Abington Street, Derngate, St Giles Street, York Road, Wellingborough Road, Roseholm Road, Roe Road, Abington Avenue and Abington Grove before returning to the Racecourse.

On this year's theme, Mrs Walker said: "We wanted this year's theme to be open.

"We want to see insects, animals, flowers, trees in this year's floats and dresses.

"Creativity is what we are looking for."

The carnival committee is set to host a series of dress-making workshops for carnival performers in the coming weeks, the first of which will be at the NN Gallery in Guildhall Road, on March 4.

Further details of workshops and of how to apply to perform on the main stage are available at the carnival committee website: northamptoncarnival.co.uk